MACPHAIL, Mary “Dorothy” The death occurred peacefully at the Garden Home, Charlottetown, on Monday, August 26, 2019, of Dorothy MacPhail (nee Gallant), formerly of Oyster Bed Bridge, aged 65. Dorothy was the dear mother of Stephen MacPhail (Kim), Freddie MacPhail and Ida Rose Porter (Frank) of Ontario; and grandmother of Isaiah, Breeanna and Jonah. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Gallant (Linda); and sisters, Marian Gauthier (Kenny deceased), Rita Younker (Ralph); and sisters-in-law, Gaylene Gallant, Debbie Gallant and Margaret Gallant. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Wayne MacPhail; parents, Emile and Ida (Gauthier) Gallant; brothers, Vernon, Levi (Wanda), Lawrence, John Emile, Alyre; and sister, Rose Marie (Bob). Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538, Glasgow Road, New Glasgow, for visitation on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. The CWL will hold a prayer service prior to the visitation at 5:30 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine’s Roman Catholic Church, Rustico, on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Augustine’s Cemetery. If so desired, donations in Dorothy’s memory to the Canadian Liver Foundation or St. Augustine’s Cemetery Fund would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com
