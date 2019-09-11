CAMPBELL, Raymond The death occurred at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Friday, September 6, 2019, of Raymond Campbell, of Lot 16, aged 91 years. Born in Lot 16, he was the son of the late Charles and Ella (Campbell) Campbell. Survived by his children Gary (Jane) Campbell, Grant Campbell and Sheila (Roy) Kilbride; grandchildren Corinne (Jamie) Williams, Shelly Campbell (Dana Johnston), Leanne Campbell (Scott Arsenault), Douglas Campbell, Diane Campbell (Shane Kenny), Glenda (Vance) Rogers, Chris Campbell and Craig Buchenauer; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Ernest Campbell; sister Elvira Baglole; and by a sister-in-law Doris Campbell. Predeceased by his wife Reta (MacKinnon) Campbell; sons Blair and Wayne; brother George Campbell; brother-in-law Keith Baglole; and by his sisters-in-law Iris Campbell and Shirley Campbell. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Lot 16 United Church Cemetery. Visiting hours Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. Memorial donations to the Lot 16 United Church Cemetery Fund would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
