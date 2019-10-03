GALLANT, John Tedford “Teddy” Gallant, John “Teddy”: The death occurred peacefully at his late residence on Monday, October 1, 2019 of John “Teddy” Gallant of Charlottetown, and formerly of North Rustico, aged 75. He was the son of the late Andrew and Florence (Pineau) Gallant. Teddy is survived by his siblings, Theresa Gallant, Paul Gallant, Gary Gallant (Stella) and David Gallant (Marsha); friends, Helen Friesen and Mike O’Brien; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his parents, Teddy was predeceased by his siblings, Kenneth “Miller” Gallant, Arnold “Huck” Gallant, Audrey (Des), Velda (Eric), Lorraine (Leo) and Joyce “Judy” Gallant; nephews, Ronnie Doiron, Terry Doiron, Kevin Gallant and David Junior Gallant. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 New Glasgow Road, New Glasgow. No visitation by personal request. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Central Queens Funeral Home Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Stella Maris Roman Catholic Cemetery, North Rustico. If so desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com or by sending an email to centralqueensfh@pei.aibn.com
