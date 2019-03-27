The death occurred peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Monday March 25th, 2019 of Dixie Ann O’Brien (nee Doucette) of Summerside, aged 58 years. Dixie was born in Summerside, P.E.I. to the late Henry and Welna (nee Wedge) Doucette. Beloved wife of Danny O’Brien and loving mother of Blake and Nicholas O’Brien. Survived by her brothers Ricky (Rose) Doucette and Myles (Julie) Doucette, father in-law Russell (Jane) O’Brien, mother in-law Jackie O’Brien, brothers and sisters in-law Denis O’Brien, Dorothy O’Brien, Dana (Pat) Durant, Darlene (Jason) Powers, Diana (Roger) Noye and Debbie O’Brien, uncle Ken Bustin and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her aunts and uncles Pauline (Preston) Clow, Marie Bustin, Freda Doucette and Albert (Sylvia) Wedge. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Road, Summerside until Friday March 29th, then to St. Paul’s Church, Summerside for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in the church cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations in Dixie’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Thursday from 1 – 3 and 7 - 9 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
