LAYBOLT, Linda Roberta (Bradley) The death occurred on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital of Linda Roberta Laybolt (nee Bradley), age 56 years of Sherwood. Beloved wife of James, mother of Dawn and grandmother of Declan. Also survived by brother Peter Bradley and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Irving and Doris Bradley and sister Debbie Ellis. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Funeral Thursday from St. Peter’s Cathedral at 11:00 a.m. Interment in the St. Peter’s Anglican Cemetery at a later date. If so desired, memorials to St. Peter’s Cathedral would be appreciated. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
Commented