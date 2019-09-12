MACKENZIE, George Windsor Peacefully at home on the farm he loved, surrounded by his family, of George Windsor MacKenzie of North Milton, age 82 years. Left to mourn and cherish his life is his beloved wife of nearly fifty-nine years, Doris (nee Dollar), his children Cindy (Alan) Crane (Springvale), Pam (Russell) Carruthers (Lower Sackville, NS), Elaine (Chris) Addison (Grand Bay – Westfield, NB), and Charles (Tamsyn) (North Milton), grandchildren Sarah, Carolyn (Hunter), Heather (Michael), Morgan, Claire, Zach and Alex, sister-in-law Joyce and by all who knew him. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Gwen MacKenzie and his only brother Wendell MacKenzie. George pursued a lifelong love of family, farming and community. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. A private funeral for family and close friends will be held from St. John’s Anglican Church, Milton on Saturday. Interment in St. John’s Anglican Church Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to St. John’s Anglican Church Cemetery or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of PEI. Visiting hours Friday from 3- 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com “And on the 8th day, God looked down on his paradise and said, ‘I need a caretaker.’ So, God made a farmer”. – Paul Harvey
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- It matters when you make a difference in other’s lives
- Dorian hammers eastern, PEI
- Spin before shovels in the ground
- Ride sharing is not public transportation
- Shadow government?
- Oh, what a night! Dorian wallops eastern PEI
- The picture clears when the lights go out
- Cahill, James
- Top tips to protect valuables from extreme weather disasters
- Georgetown Provincial Court
Commented