Ken Smallman

SMALLMAN, Kenneth (Ken) At his home in Knutsford on Sunday evening, August 18, 2019 of Kenneth(Ken)Raeburn Smallman, age 81, beloved husband of Verna (Wallace) Smallman. Born on April 27, 1938. son of the late Albert and Cora (Dennis) Smallman. Cherished father of Wayne (Marilyn) Knutsford; Karl (Gisele) Knutsford; Rodney (Connie), Knutsford, and Judy (Glenn) Perry of Stratford. Loving grampy to Chad (Sara) Smallman, Darrell (Trinity), Chelsey (Jordan) MacIsaac , Alex (Nicole), Brooke Smallman (Thomas), Bailey Smallman, Cole Smallman, Josee Smallman (Isaac), Gracie Smallman and great grampy to, Caleb and Emmie Jane Smallman and Carter MacIsaac. He is also survived by sisters Anita Gamble, Gwen (Ed) Gallant, Orillia, Ontario, and brother Garth (Susan) Smallman. Brother in law Ellsworth Thomas and Heath Woodside. Brothers and sisters in law Lana and June Wallace, Byron Wallace, Sylvan Lake, AB, Gary(Joanne)Wallace, Fortune Cove. Pre-deceased by this parents, daughter, stillborn Debra Ann, sisters Freda Woodside, Leila Thomas, brothers in law Keith Gamble, Gordon and Lorne Wallace. Resting at Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral on Thursday in the Chapel at 11 am. Interment in the Springfield West Baptist Church Cemetery. In memory of Ken, memorials to the Springfield West Baptist Cemetery, Canadian Diabetes Association or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com