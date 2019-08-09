GRAHAM, Raymond K March 7, 1944 – July 7, 2019 It is with broken hearts that we share with you the sudden passing of Ray Graham, former resident of Sioux Lookout, who was currently residing in Grandora, SK. Ray left behind his loving wife of 50 years, Holly Graham (nee Macmillan), three children Colin, (Lois), Sandy (Jennifer) and Heather (Adrien). He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren spread across Canada; Two brothers Nigel (Diane), and Christopher (Kim) of Great Britain and several nieces and nephews around the world. Ray is predeceased by his first born grandson Cordel David Graham. His love for woodworking, nature and his faith will always be dear to our hearts. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation through the Sioux Lookout Funeral Home, Box 1449, Sioux Lookout Ontario, P8T 1B9.
