STRUTHERS, William Robbins The death occurred, after fighting a long battle with his illness, at the Kings County Memorial Hospital on September 22, 2019 of William (Bill) Robbins Struthers of Murray Harbour. Beloved husband of Jean. Lovingly remembered by step-daughters Marianne Walsh and Jennifer Elliott. Jean would like to thank all of the doctors & nurses at Charlottetown and Montague hospitals for all their care. Arrangements entrusted to Southern Kings & Queens Funeral Home, Murray River. No visitation or funeral service by personal request. Donations may be made in Bill’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.peifuneralcoops.com
