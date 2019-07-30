Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, July 26, 2019 of Marie MacLean (McGuigan) of Charlottetown and formerly of Mt. Herbert, age 59 years. Loving mother of Lisa MacLean (Ryan Wisener). Marie will be missed by her brother - Ivan McGuigan (Karen); Special Friend - Shayne Rooney; Aunt - Elvira Livingstone and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Sterling MacLean; son - Travis MacLean (in infancy); parents - John and Catherine (MacKenzie) McGuigan and brother - Sandy Edward McGuigan (in infancy). Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, 2 Hollis Ave., Stratford for visitation on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Dunstan's Basilica, Charlottetown at 10:00 a.m. Interment in Mount Herbert Memorial Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Funeral Expense Fund would be appreciated. www.hillsborofh.ca
