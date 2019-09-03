GORRILL, John Ernest "Jack" The death occurred at Stewart Memorial Home, Tyne Valley on Thursday, August 29, 2019 of John Ernest "Jack" Gorrill formerly of Birch Hill aged 81. Jack was born in Birch Hill on February 16, 1938, son of the late Prowse and Erma (Williams) Gorrill. Dear brother to Elmer (Sybil) Gorrill. Loving uncle to Garth (Connie) Gorrill, Gayle (Ewen) Lamont and Gerri (Tyler) Ellis. Great Uncle to Daniel, Angelina and Elizabeth Gorrill, Carson, Devon and Jaxon Lamont, Kelton, Alexa (Jason Gallant) and Martina Ellis. Jack was predeceased by his parents and sister Doris. Resting at Ferguson Tyne Valley Funeral Chapel with visitation on Monday from 2-4p.m. Funeral will be held on Tuesday at St. James Anglican Church at 2:00p.m. Interment will follow in St. James Anglican Cemetery. In memory of Jack, Memorials to St. James Anglican Church or Parkinsons Foundation would be appreciated.
