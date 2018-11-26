Doyle, Gavan “Andy”: The death occurred peacefully at the Garden Home, Charlottetown, on Friday, November 23, 2018, of Gavan “Andy” Doyle, of Doyle’s Cove, North Rustico, age 92 years. Andy was born in Doyle’s Cove to Michael and Loretta (Whelan) Doyle. He lived in Montreal for a number of years before returning to P.E.I. He was the step-father to Vicky, Trudy and Bill. He was predeceased by their mother, Vivian. Beloved brother of Hon. Marion Reid (Lea, deceased) and Elizabeth Belling (Bill, deceased). He was predeceased by his siblings, Margaret Hitt (Mac, deceased), Thomas Doyle (Dottie, deceased), Maureen Booth (Ralph, deceased), Elsie Brown (Ken, deceased) and Ida Bissonnette (Vin). Andy is lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538 Glasgow Road, New Glasgow, for visitation on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 from 5 - 7 p.m. The funeral will be held on Thursday, November 29, 2018 at St. Dunstain’s Basilica, Charlottetown, at 10:00 a.m. Flowers are gratefully declined. If so desired, donations in Andy’s memory to the QEH Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com.
