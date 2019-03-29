Peacefully, surrounded by family at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 of Grant MacGillivray formerly of Spring Street, Charlottetown in his 72nd year. Beloved son of the late Alexander and Stella (nee McCormack) MacGillivray. He is survived by brothers and sisters Walter, James, Charles (Anita), Evelyn (Frank) Chow, Mary (James) Doyle, Regina (Jerry) Fay, John, David (Cheryl), Ron and Brenda (Joe) Christiaans. He is also lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Melvin; sisters-in-law Marian MacGillivray and Anne MacGillivray. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Monday morning, then transferred to St. Dunstan’s Basilica for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visiting hours on Sunday 2 - 4 p.m. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Diabetes Canada (PEI) or Crohn’s & Colitis Chapter PEI. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
