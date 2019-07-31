Stewart, Francis L.

he death occurred suddenly at his late residence in South Lake, PE on Sunday, July 28, 2019 of Francis Stewart age 84 years. Beloved husband of 35 years to Fran (nee McGaugh) and loving father to Mary Stephey (Lynn), Lisa Weddle (Jim), Cyndi Russell (Steve) and Bobby Weddle (Vanessa). Dear Grampie to Sarah, Hannah, Amanda, Lauren, Liam, Calem, Rylen, Hudson, Autumn, Nate and Great Grampie to Kinsley. Survived by his brothers Charles (Margie), Rupert (Gloria), sister Margaret Stewart and sisters-in-law Bernice McInnis, Aileen Dwan (Earl), Noreen Kennedy (James), Anne MacDonald (Daniel) and sorely missed by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Louis and Cecelia Stewart, sister-in-law Ethel Todd (Frank) and brothers-in-law Eugene (Lucy), Colin and Sterling McGaugh and Daniel McInnis. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5-8pm and Friday, August 2, 2019 from 9-9:45am. A funeral mass will be held at St. Columba Roman Catholic Church on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. If so desired, donations made to the St. Columba Restoration Fund or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
- Kurt’s Interview with Caretaker Melissa MacRae
- New Track Records at Truro and Summerside Cape Breton Hosts Big Week, OHW On the Horizon
- Gathering Week and “Allan Ian” in Spotlight
- Truro Grand Circuit Week Wrap-up with Tammy
- Tran My-Lan
- Augustine, Billy Joe
- Wright, Marjorie Affra
- Clements, Kevin Stuart
Most Popular
Articles
- A family reunion decades in the making: Several branches of MacKays gather on PEI
- Firemen leap into action- 1-year old suffers seizure
- Mangy red fox trails runner
- Stolen property seized
- 89-year-old pencil drawings hidden beneath gyprock showcase family history
- PC promises lost in spin cycle
- Original TOPS program in West Prince celebrating 25 years
- MCNALLY, Jessica Jeannette
- Tignish wows judges from Communities in Bloom
- Kids and adults enjoy Fisheries Festival Parade
Commented