Stewart, Francis L.

he death occurred suddenly at his late residence in South Lake, PE on Sunday, July 28, 2019 of Francis Stewart age 84 years. Beloved husband of 35 years to Fran (nee McGaugh) and loving father to Mary Stephey (Lynn), Lisa Weddle (Jim), Cyndi Russell (Steve) and Bobby Weddle (Vanessa). Dear Grampie to Sarah, Hannah, Amanda, Lauren, Liam, Calem, Rylen, Hudson, Autumn, Nate and Great Grampie to Kinsley. Survived by his brothers Charles (Margie), Rupert (Gloria), sister Margaret Stewart and sisters-in-law Bernice McInnis, Aileen Dwan (Earl), Noreen Kennedy (James), Anne MacDonald (Daniel) and sorely missed by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Louis and Cecelia Stewart, sister-in-law Ethel Todd (Frank) and brothers-in-law Eugene (Lucy), Colin and Sterling McGaugh and Daniel McInnis. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5-8pm and Friday, August 2, 2019 from 9-9:45am. A funeral mass will be held at St. Columba Roman Catholic Church on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. If so desired, donations made to the St. Columba Restoration Fund or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca