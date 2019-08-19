MOSSMAN, Dawson "Arthur" Peacefully, with family by his side, at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Friday, August 16, 2019 of Dawson "Arthur" Mossman of Mount Mellick, age 75 years. Beloved husband of Gloria (nee Nicolle). Loving and proud father of Sherry Lee (Tyson) MacInnis, Shawn (Jenny) Mossman and Stephanie (Sean) Ross. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Jared Bryenton, Taryn and Ayla MacInnis, Lindsay and Keegan Mossman, Lexi and Emmett Ross and Dade Mathers. Survived by brother Roger (Elaine) Mossman, sister Ruby Mossman and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Dawson and Jean Mossman, sister Judy Oatway and parents-in-law Arnold and Mina Nicolle. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Monday, August 19th from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, August 20th from St. Andrew’s United Church, Vernon Bridge at 2:00 p.m. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew’s United Church. www.belvederefh.com
