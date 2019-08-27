Kay Gallant

GALLANT, Catherine "Kay" The death occurred peacefully at Andrews of Summerside, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, of Catherine "Kay" Gallant, of Miscouche, P.E.I., aged 90 years. Kay was born in Miscouche to her late parents Edmond and Bernadette (nee LeClair) Gallant. Survived by her brothers and sisters Mildred Gaudet, John Gallant and Albert (Myrna) Gallant. Lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Kay was predeceased by her sister Louise Gallant, brother-in-law Julian Gaudet, sister-in-law Yvonne Gallant and 5 siblings in infancy. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Tuesday, August 27, 2019, then to St. John the Baptist Church, Miscouche for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in the church cemetery. Memorial donations in Kay’s memory to St. John the Baptist Cemetery Fund would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Monday evening from 6 – 8 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com