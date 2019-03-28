The death occurred at Prince County Hospital, Summerside on Monday, March 25, 2019 of Dorothy Mary (nee Holgate) Robinson, of Tyne Valley, aged 96, beloved wife of the late Dr. Geoffery Robinson. Dorothy was part of The Women's Auxiliary Air Force in England and a Veteran of WWII. She was born in Belper, England on September 22, 1922, daughter of the late Edward & Frances (Kay) Holgate. Cherished mother to Alan (Sheila), Stratford and Nigel (Lorraine) Tyne Valley. Loving grandmother to Michael (Adrienne), Calgary; Amy (John) Loeffler, Oceanside California; Dr Laura (Chad) Heron, Charlottetown; Richard, Tyne Valley and Adam (Kandice), Tyne Valley. Special great grandmother to Daniel, Sylvee, Vayda, Caitlin, Lauren, Andrew, Matthew and Julia. Dear sister to Ronald Holgate and Brian John Holgate. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, husband Geoffery (2000), sisters in law Iris & Ann. Resting at Ferguson Tyne Valley Funeral Chapel by request of Dorothy, private family arrangements later. In memory of Dorothy, memorials to Cancer Society or Prince County Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Robinson
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘The Olympics for powerlifting’ Alberton native heading to Sweden for first Worlds powerlifting competition
- On your mark, get set...
- Pepe la ... what?
- PEI Shellfish Association concerned about peat moss on East Bideford River
- Buchanan, Eileen And Peter
- Driver charged with failure to yield in Commercial Road crash
- Westisle students earn major scholarships
- Surprise gift brightens patient's day
- Chaisson, Brian Arie
- Gallant, Paul
Commented