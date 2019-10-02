JENNINGS, Joann Peacefully with family and friends by her side at the Souris Hospital on Sunday, September 29, 2019 of JoAnn Jennings (nee McCormack) age 74 years of Souris, PE. Beloved wife of the late Billy Jennings and dear mother to Jason (Theresa), Scott and Ted (Christina). She will also be deeply missed by her companion Bill MacDonald and family. Loving grandmother to Rebecca, Luke, Stephanie, Kristen, Brandon, Alexa, Sarah, Dexavier, Jaxon and Lanaya. Survived by her siblings Helen Clinton, Doris Cheverie (David), Tommy McCormack (Myrtle), Dena Farrell (Barry) and sister-in-law Molly McCormack. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Irene McCormack of New Zealand, PE, brother Joseph and sister Mary Myrtle. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 5-8pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Donations in memory of JoAnn can be made to the St. Mary’s cemetery fund or the Souris Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
