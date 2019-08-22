David Hippenstall

HIPPENSTALL, David The death occurred peacefully at home, Summerside, P.E.I. on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 of James ‘"David" Hippenstall, aged 60 years, of Toronto, ON, before returning home to Summerside. David was born in Summerside to his parents, the late Anthony and Noreen (nee White) Hippenstall. Remembered by his 4 children, Greg, Courtney, Derek and Ashley, his grandchildren, his sisters Marlene (Kent), Donna (Rick), brother Paul (Annette), as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Anthony Hippenstall. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Thursday, August 22nd, 2019, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment to take place in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. Donations in David’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Thursday from 9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca. Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com