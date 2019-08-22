HIPPENSTALL, David The death occurred peacefully at home, Summerside, P.E.I. on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 of James ‘"David" Hippenstall, aged 60 years, of Toronto, ON, before returning home to Summerside. David was born in Summerside to his parents, the late Anthony and Noreen (nee White) Hippenstall. Remembered by his 4 children, Greg, Courtney, Derek and Ashley, his grandchildren, his sisters Marlene (Kent), Donna (Rick), brother Paul (Annette), as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Anthony Hippenstall. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Thursday, August 22nd, 2019, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Interment to take place in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Summerside. Donations in David’s memory to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Thursday from 9:45 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca. Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Land ownership demands bold response
- The 60th Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer; Two Eight-Horse Competitive Fields
- Bless those who work quietly and within their means to help others
- Volunteers make repairs to the Myrick Shore boardwalk
- McIntrye House celebrates 40 years of caring
- Students with the STAR Program experience a summer of growth
- Union takes exception to censored review of police custody escape
- Alberton mayor apologizes to residents over controlled burn issue
- Arson not ruled out- Weekend blaze destroys family's home
- Bambrick, Gerard
Commented