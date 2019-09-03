O'CONNOR, James At the MacLeod's Clinton View Lodge on Friday, August 30, 2019 of James O'Connor , formerly of Clinton and Summerside, aged 92 years. Son of the late Louis O'Connor and the late Ella Malone. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers, John and Charles Lewis (in infancy), and by sisters, Mary Hamill, Elizabeth Steele, Virginia O'Conner, Kathleen Merrick, Noreen Gibson and by Sr. Joan of the Congregation of Notre Dame. Also predeceased by stepmother, Della Callaghan. Resting at Lawless Funeral Home, Kinkora with visiting hours on Sunday, September 1, from 6 to 9 pm. Funeral Monday, September 2 at St. James Church, Summerfield at 10:30 am. Interment in the parish cemetery. Donations in memory of James may be made to St. James Parish Cemetery Fund or a Society of your choice.www.lawlessfuneralhomee.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
- RCMP take the reins-Officer gets firsthand view of Amish ride
- Victims of Crime surcharge back on the books
- Wellness Centre to be home base for HC women's hockey
- Couple to install camera and lock following oil theft
- Glorious green worm spins silk
- Canine learns not to eat caterpillar the hard way
- No by-election in Alberton after one candidate withdraws name
- Relay For Life to celebrate memories of loved ones lost and victors of the challenge
Most Popular
Articles
- Shadow government?
- Wednesday social group literally tramps across the Island
- RCMP take the reins-Officer gets firsthand view of Amish ride
- O’Leary doctor resigning
- You can’t beat stories told through song
- Most lobster fishers doing well for 2019 fall season
- Connecting to the past online
- Harris, Trevor
- Male to face charges of sexual assault
- PEI company testing alternative bait for lobster industry
Commented