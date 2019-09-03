O'CONNOR, James At the MacLeod's Clinton View Lodge on Friday, August 30, 2019 of James O'Connor , formerly of Clinton and Summerside, aged 92 years. Son of the late Louis O'Connor and the late Ella Malone. Survived by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers, John and Charles Lewis (in infancy), and by sisters, Mary Hamill, Elizabeth Steele, Virginia O'Conner, Kathleen Merrick, Noreen Gibson and by Sr. Joan of the Congregation of Notre Dame. Also predeceased by stepmother, Della Callaghan. Resting at Lawless Funeral Home, Kinkora with visiting hours on Sunday, September 1, from 6 to 9 pm. Funeral Monday, September 2 at St. James Church, Summerfield at 10:30 am. Interment in the parish cemetery. Donations in memory of James may be made to St. James Parish Cemetery Fund or a Society of your choice.www.lawlessfuneralhomee.ca