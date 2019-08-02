Early in the morning of July 30, 2019 Elva passed peacefully from the Atlantic Baptist Home to join her beloved husband, Ed. Elva and Ed were born and grew up in PEI, then moved to Toronto where they enjoyed successful careers and their early retirement years. After 2000 they spent more time in PEI, finally returning to Cornwall to spend their final years with family and friends. Elva was predeceased by Ed, her parents Gordon Sentner and Julia Sentner-MacLeod, her sister Jean Hyde (Melvin) and Ed’s brothers and sisters, Grace MacCallum (Avalah), Max (Doris), Ella Chappell (Clifford), Olive Darrach (George) and Albert (Evelyn). She is survived by her brothers in law Norman (Ireta), Stanley (Norma, deceased) and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Elva’s niece, Anne Chappell who was Elva’s most frequent visitor while she was in care and helped look after her personal needs. Another special thank you to the staff of the Atlantic Baptist Home for the wonderful care they provided for the last four years. Visitation will be held at the West River United Church in Cornwall, PE at 10 AM on Monday, August 5th, 2019, to be followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Donations to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital or the Shriner’s Hospital - Canada would be appreciated. www.belvederefh.com
