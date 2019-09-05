KELLY, Lenus Austin At the Prince Edward Home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 of Lenus Austin Kelly, Charlottetown, age 63 years. Dear son of Theresa Kelly and Richard, deceased. Brother of Norah Fulop (Louis, deceased), Leo (Carmen), Reg (Rita), James (Mary), Michelle Ash (Kevin). Predeceased by his sister-in-law Sheila Kelly. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 2-4 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society. www.belvederefh.com
