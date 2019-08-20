SEWUSTER, Herman Passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, PEI, on Monday, August 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Alice Sewuster. Dear father of Lia Sewuster (Greg Gentle), Charlottetown; John Sewuster (Carole Cooley), Halifax; Wilma Arsenault (Kevin), Charlottetown and Henry Sewuster (Pauline), Milton Station. Lovingly remembered as Opa by his 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Also by his 6 loving brothers and sisters in Holland. Predeceased by his granddaughter Lisa Sewuster and by his brothers Theo Sewuster and Henk Sewuster. Immigrating to Canada from Holland in 1956, he was the former owner of Belvedere Store in Sherwood and the builder and owner of the amusement park in New Haven known as Fairyland. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home until Thursday at 9:45, then to St. Pius X Church for funeral mass at 10:00 AM. Interment in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Visitation Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation PEI, or Diabetes Canada. www.belvederefh.com
