MENNIE-ASHFORD, Wendy Iris Peacefully, at the Palliative Care Unit of the kings County Memorial Hospital, on Monday September 9, 2019, Wendy Iris Mennie-Ashford, Beach Point passed away at the age of 72 years. Born in Manchester, England, May 5th, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Maurice Bursk and Beatrice (Mallalieu) Bursk. At the age of seven, following the death of her father, Wendy immigrated to Canada, along with her mother and sister. The family settled in Montreal where Wendy completed her education and worked for a number of years for Prudential of England Insurance Company. She rose to the position of Director of Training. She later lived in Kitchener, Ontario and in British Columbia before arriving in PEI in 2007. Wendy played a vibrant role in the life of the communities of Murray Harbour/Beach Point. She was widely recognized as an excellent cook, providing dinners for friends on a regular basis, and donations of home-baked delights for church and community events. Wendy also enjoyed gardening, creative art, her violin lessons and card playing with a group of lady friends. She is survived by her husband David Ashford, Beach Point, sons Mark Bussey and Dean Bussey, B.C. and sister Patricia Cuthill, P.Q. She was predeceased by her parents, named above, and her previous husband, Roger Mennie (deceased 2010). Many thanks to the Palliative Care Unit Staff, Kings County Memorial Hospital for their dedicated care during Wendy’s last weeks. Also, to the Southern Kings and Queens Hospice Association for their presence and comfort. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held for Wendy on Saturday, September 28, 2019 11:00 am at the Murray Harbour Baptist Church, Rev. Mark Buell Officiating. Interment to follow at the Murray Harbour Cemetery and reception in the Church Hall. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Elderdog Program, Kings County Memorial Hospital or Southern Kings and Queens Hospice Association. Online Condolences made be made through www.fergusonlogan.com
Commented