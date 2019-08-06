Pineau, Omar Lewis “Joe” A service of celebration for the life of Joe Pineau, beloved husband of Claudia Pineau (nee Macdonald), of St. Anne’s, was held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Central Queen’s Funeral Home Chapel, New Glasgow. The service was conducted by Pastor Phillip Woodworth, who offered prayer and words of comfort. The organist was Kim Mooney. Scripture readings included John 14:1-3 and Isaiah 41:10, read by daughter, Heidi Bernardi; II Corinthians 1:3-5 and John 14:27, read by daughter-in-law, Eileen Walsh; Romans 8:35-39, read by granddaughter, Alicia Walsh; and Psalm 23, read by son, Darren Walsh. Heartfelt words of remembrance were shared by nephew, Brian Cormier. Hymns included: “Whispered Prayers”, “Amazing Grace” and “Softly and Tenderly” sung by nieces, Kim and Kelly Mooney. Honorary Pallbearers were Ronnie and Inez Doiron, Wayne and Diane Doiron, Gordie and Marion Myers, Rick and Carolyn Eaton, Kenny and Ann Gallant, Eugene and Millie Car, Blois and Uldine Dickieson, Kenny Gillis, and Eurie MacLean, as well as everyone present. Pallbearers were Mark Mooney, Gerald Doiron, John White, Caleb Walsh, Grant Russell and Derek Driscoll. Flower bearers were Michelle Dorion, Brooke Parsons, Noel Saunders, Leona Doiron and Heather Dorion. Interment took place in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Valley where Marion Murphy conducted the committal service.