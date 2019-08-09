DOYLE, Leah (nee Yeo) After a lengthy illness, Leah Doyle passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 with her family by her side at the age of 65 years. Born in Charlottetown she is the daughter of the late Ralph and Norma (Thom) Yeo and daughter-in-law of the late Fred and Rita Doyle. Beloved wife of Mike. Dear mother of Sarah Doyle (Kim Love), Kate Doyle (Eric Babineau) and Matt Doyle (Julie). Loving Grandmother of Annette Babineau. Leah is also survived by her brother, Lorne Yeo (Debbie Currie), sisters-in-law Carol Doyle and Cindy Banks Yeo and nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother Harry Yeo. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home from where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10th at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in the Roman Catholic Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 9th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. If so desired memorial contributions may be made the PEI Lung Association, the PEI Humane Society or Lupus Canada. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca.
