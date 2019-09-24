WARNER, Kenneth "Ken", C.D The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I., on Friday, September 20, 2019 of Kenneth "Ken" Warner, C.D. of Summerside, P.E.I., aged 92 years. Ken was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Air Force and a WWII Veteran. Beloved father of Debi (David) Gallant, Summerside and Glen (Susan), Eastern Passage, NS. Survived by his grandchildren Mitch, Liam, Erin, Sean & Chelsea, his 4 great-grandchildren as well as his sister Neva Carmen. Predeceased by his wife Dorothy, son Kenneth and his brothers and sister. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside. By personal request there will be no visiting hours or funeral service held. Memorial donations in Ken’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
