The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019 of Kenneth Bruce Sutherland of Clinton View Lodge, P.E.I. and formerly from Sea View, P.E.I., aged 63 years. Kenny was born in Summerside to his father, the late Gordon Sutherland and his mother Barbara (nee MacLeod) Sutherland. Loving father of Brandon (Amy Buote) and Colton (Caitlin Heckbert). Also, lovingly remembered by his special little granddaughter Brynlee Sutherland. Survived by his sisters Lynn Bulger (John Graham), Cynthia, Libby (Eric Buchanan), Marla (John) Bernard and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Corey Sutherland. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Saturday, January 26th, where a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 P.M. Interment to take place in the Malpeque Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kenny’s memory to the P.E.I. Cancer Center would be greatly appreciated. By personal request there will be no visiting hours held. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
