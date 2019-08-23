At Beach Grove Home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 of Roy George Rogers Sr., Charlottetown, age 75 years. Beloved husband of Cheryll (McClintick). Dear father of Roy Jr., Trevor (Tanya and Karen, deceased). Loving grandfather of Mason and Noah. Lovingly remembered by the Rogers and Feehan families. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home until Monday at 9:45, then to St. Pius X Church for funeral mass at 10:00 am. Visitation Sunday 2-5 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Diabetes Canada. www.belvederefh.com
