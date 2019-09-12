MACDONALD, Isabell Our dear aunt Isabell MacDonald of Valleyfield age 106 passed away peacefully Monday night, with family by her side at the Riverview Manor in Montague. Born in Valleyfield, January 8, 1913, she was the daughter of the late John Duncan and Sadie Catherine (Martin) MacDonald. Isabell is survived by nieces and nephews, Wayne (Cindy) Spin, Lionel (Delores) Smith, Ruby Smith, Paul (Pauline) Spin, Marion (Donnie) MacDonald, Brian (Helen) Spin, Michael (Gladys) Spin, Lloyd Mellish; several grand nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Donald Alexander, Stewart and Angus MacDonald; sisters Marion Free, Marguerite Smith and Audrey Spin; nephew Tony Albert Spin and niece Marilyn Mellish. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home, with visiting on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 4 to 9 pm. Funeral Service to take place Hillcrest United Church on Saturday, September 14 at 11:00 am. Interment to take place in the Valleyfield Cemetery. Donations to the Hillcrest United Church, the Garden of the Gulf Museum or the Riverview Manor donation account would be appreciated. Isabell will be greatly missed and forever remembered by her family and all who came to know her.
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- It matters when you make a difference in other’s lives
- Dorian hammers eastern, PEI
- Spin before shovels in the ground
- Ride sharing is not public transportation
- Shadow government?
- Oh, what a night! Dorian wallops eastern PEI
- The picture clears when the lights go out
- Cahill, James
- Top tips to protect valuables from extreme weather disasters
- Georgetown Provincial Court
Commented