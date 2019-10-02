MACNEILL, Anne Cecelia At the Souris Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 30, 2019 of Anne MacNeill age 76 years and formerly of Elmira, PE. Dear wife of 45 years to Leonard MacNeill and loving mother to Billy (Linda), Lorna Ansems, Randy (Elayne), Jackie Hicken, Derek (Lilibeth), Chris (Kym), Jason (Koren) and Julie Lauzon (Jeff). She was a dear grandmother to Alex, Emma, Katie, Robynn, Caelan, Mitchell, Matthew, Lauren, AnneMary, Melyssa, Maeghan, Rowan, Chloe, Keegan, Aden, Brooklyn, Kaiden, Lillian and Lenny. Survived by her step mother Adelaide Conway, brothers Bobby (Mary) and Charlie Conway (Julie) and sisters Sandra MacInnis (John), Valerie Flannery (Bob), Charlene Conway, Joanne Doohan (Pat) and Flo Conway. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Mary Conway and her first husband Bernard MacDonald. The family would like to deeply thank all the staff of the Souris Hospital and the Island EMS for the exceptional care that was given to their dear mother in her time of need. Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home where a private visitation will take place for family and friends on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 6:30-8:30pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Columba Roman Catholic Church, Fairfield on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. If so desired, donations made to the Souris Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
Commented