Peacefully, with family by his side at the Prince County Hospital Summerside on Saturday November 24, 2018 of Reginald Austin Connolly of Kinkora aged 83 years. Born in Searletown on July 19, 1935 son of the late John and Hilda (MacDonald) Connolly. Husband of Mary Helen (Sexton) Connolly. Father of Charles (Elsa) Connolly, Baden Connolly and Charlotte Morley, Mary (Chris) Davis, Paul Connolly and Shawn Connolly. Grandfather to Alexander Davis, Jessica, John, Julia, Olivia and Dylan Connolly. Brother of Winnifred (Eugene) Kelly. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington until Wednesday November 28, then forwarded to Malachy’s Church, Kinkora for Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. No visitation by personal request. Interment in St. Peters Cemetery, Seven Mile Bay. Following the funeral there will be a reception at Kinkora Place. If so desired contributions may be made to St. Peters Cemetery Fund. www.davisonfh.com
