SMITH, Graeme James Daniel The sudden passing of Graeme James Daniel Smith, husband of Melissa Smith of Hanwell, NB, occurred on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at home. Born in England on September 11, 1981, he was a son of James “Jim” (Patricia Manning) and the late Valerie (Cherington) Smith. Graeme worked as a nurse manager at the Fredericton Downtown Community Health Centre, and Fredericton Junction Health Centre, was a member of St. Paul’s United Church, and was an avid golfer, runner, and skier. In addition to his wife, father and stepmother, Graeme is survived by his children, Lochlan, Anderson, and Airdrie, at home; chosen nephew, Mackenzie Osmond; sister, Jemma Smith (Marc Robichaud); brother, Calum Smith (Sara Brehaut); father and mother in law, Wayne (Woody) and Joanne Wilson; grandmothers, Eunice Wilson and Joan Bernard. Special uncle, Chris Bernard (Brigette Gauthier), as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Graeme’s life at York Funeral Home, 302 Brookside Drive, Fredericton on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 2-4 pm. Interment will be in Fredericton Rural Cemetery. For those who wish, remembrances may be made in trust to Graeme’s children. Personal condolences may be offered through www.yorkfh.com
