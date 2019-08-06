MOLYNEAUX, Cyril The death occurred peacefully on August 3, 2019 at Crescent Park Lodge Care facility, Fort Erie, Ont. of Cyril Molyneaux, formally of Kelly's Cross, age 83 years. Predeceased by his parents John and Marita (Malone) Molyneaux and brothers Carl and Linus. Survived by brothers Earl and Paul of Charlottetown and sister-in-law Betty of Dundalk, Ont. Funeral Mass and interment to be held in Crystal Beach, Ont.