GAUDET, Margaret Ann (Annie) Suddenly at the Tignish Senior Home Care Co-op on Friday August 30, 2019 of Margaret Ann (Annie) Gaudet, Miminegash aged 86 years. Wife of the late Isadore Gaudet. She was born in Miminegash on November 1, 1932, the daughter of the late Myrl and Judith (Bernard) Deagle. Dear mother to Roland Gaudet (Beverley), St. Louis; Albert Gaudet (Verna), St. Catherine, On. and Darrin Gaudet (Gail), Roseville. Loving grandmother to Curtis, Matthew, Stephanie (Mike), Jenny, Hayley (Clay), Alesia (Justin), Cody, Shey-Lee and great grandmother to Hudson, Jack, Marissa, Ryan, Jordan, Seth and Daniel. She is survived by brothers and sisters Jean Doucette, Summerside; Ida (Reggie) Gaudet, St. Edward; Leo (Yvonne) Deagle, Miminegash, Wilfred Deagle, Tignish Senior Home and sister-in-law Catherine Deagle, Miminegash. She was predeceased by parents Myrl and Judith, husband Isadore, special friend Ralph Perry, granddaughters Shannon Muir and Pamela Gaudet, mother and father-in-law Alby and Catherine Gaudet, sister Mary (Freeman) Gallant, brothers Jim (Millie) Deagle, Pat (Theresa) Deagle, Benny, sister-in-law Helen Deagle, brother-in-law Ray Doucette. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road for visiting hours Monday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. and Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. Funeral will be held Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, Palmer Road with funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations to Miminegash Fire Dept. or Western Hospital Equipment Fund would be greatly appreciated. Interment in the church cemetery.
