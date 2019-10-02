CORISH, Kevin Arthur The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, September 28, 2019 of Kevin Corish of Charlottetown, age 60 years. Beloved son of the late Norman and Shirley (nee Craswell) Corish and dear brother of Norma Jean-deceased (Tom) Renwick, Shane Corish and Heath (Janet) Corish. He is also survived by his nephew Mitchell and nieces Ashley and Bernadette. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by personal request. A private committal service will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
