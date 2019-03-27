The death occurred peacefully on March 21, 2019, with her family by her side, of Maureen Catherine Grant (nee Curran) RN of St. Teresa aged 88 years. Loving wife of the late John Raymond Grant. Funeral mass to be held today, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 3:00 p. m. at St. Cuthbert’s Roman Catholic Church, St. Teresa. Interment in the parish cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made to northshore@peifuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell.
