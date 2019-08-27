COMPTON, Mary “Sybil” (MacDonald) At the Dr. John Gillis Memorial Lodge, Eldon on Sunday, August 25, 2019 of Mary “Sybil” Compton (MacDonald), Stratford, age 92 years. Beloved wife of the late George Compton. Dear mother of Kevin and Dennis. Mother-in-law of Doris Compton. Loving grandmother of Matthew Compton (Maggie), Kerri Johnston (Mike), Ben Compton (Christina), Elizabeth, Sophia, John Andrew “Jack”. Great grandmother of Robert, William, Mielle, Brooklyn, Connor, Liam, Theodore and Cameron. Sister of Preston MacDonald (Mary Alice). Predeceased by her sons Robert and Paul, by her parents Allan N. and Margaret (MacPherson) MacDonald, by her brothers and sisters Bessie, Mary, Hugh, Marty, John, Florrie, Marjorie, Bruce and Gordon. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday at 1:30pm. Interment in Belle River Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 5-7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Andrew’s United Church Memorial Fund. Please refrain from wearing scents. www.belvederefh.com
