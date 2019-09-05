HOWATT, Dianne (Stordy) The death occurred at her late residence, on Sunday, September 1, 2019, of Dianne (Stordy) Howatt, of Cape Traverse, aged 74 years. Born in Chelton, she was the daughter of the late Rena "Rennie" and Annie (Hately) Stordy. Survived by her children Vicky (Eric) Stewart and Danny Howatt; grandsons Ryan Howatt (Kathleen Junghans) and Brandon Stewart-Howatt; step-grandchildren Melanie (Mike) Kennedy and Fallon (Keevin) Berry; 4 step-great-grandchildren; and by sisters Shirley Clark and Audrey (Richard) Langer. Predeceased by her husband Dexter Howatt; a brother Jack Stordy; sisters Leona Cousins and Esther (Jack) Walsh; and by a brother-in-law Wayne Clark. Resting at the Moase Funeral Home, Summerside, where funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Interment in the Free Church of Scotland Cemetery, Cape Traverse. Visiting hours Friday from 5-8 p.m. Memorial donations to the Salvation Army Food Bank or the Summerside Baptist Church would be appreciated.
