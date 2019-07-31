Wright, Marjorie Affra

Marjorie Affra Wright (née Gosling), was born December 30, 1922 in Dover, Kent, England, and passed away in Ottawa, Ontario on November 15, 2018 at the age of 95. She was predeceased by her husband, George Arthur Wright, originally of Middleton, Prince Edward Island. She is survived by her sons Roger Elliott Wright (Margaret Jean Bailey) of Ottawa, ON and Roland Arthur Wright (Suzanne Lillian Sainsbury) of North Vancouver, BC. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Karen Marjorie Hall (Peter) of Ottawa, ON, Jennifer Janet Betts (Steve) of Calgary, AB, Mellissa Corinne Wright of Ottawa, ON, Peter Arthur Wright of Calgary, AB and David Lawrence Wright (Greer Thomas) of Toronto, ON, and by eight great grandchildren: Thomas Betts and Owen Betts, both of Calgary, AB; Sara Hall, Natasha Hall, Justin Leclerc-Wright and Noah Leclerc-Wright, all of Ottawa, ON; and, William Wright and James Wright, both of Toronto, ON. Marjorie was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Charlotte (Rogers) Gosling of Dover, Kent, England and by her siblings Albert, Emma, Louise, Frank, Beatrice, Benjamin, Doris, Charles, Irene and Violet. She is survived by her younger brother Ronald. Marjorie ("Marj") had a wonderful and eventful life. During World War II she met and married a young Canadian soldier, George Arthur ("Art") Wright, who was billeted with her brother Frank. Before the war ended, Marj journeyed across the Atlantic with their son Roger, while the U-boats were still active. She and Roger stayed with Art's family on PEI until Art could join them at the end of the war. Marj supported Art while he studied for his Engineering degree, adding another member to the family (Roland) in the process. After obtaining his degree, Art became a commissioned officer in the Canadian Army and together he and Marj embarked on a journey that took them to Kingston, Camp Petawawa, Camp Gagetown, Ann Arbor (MI), Montreal, Washington, D.C. and Ottawa, as well as other places in Canada and the world. While Art was in Korea in 1954-1955, Marj and the boys crossed the Atlantic and spent the year in England with the Gosling family. The marriage between Marj and Art was a love match, and it lasted until Art died on May 27, 1988 at the young age of 67. Though she had thirty years alone after Art passed away, never a day went by when she did not think of him. She kissed his photograph goodnight each and every night for those thirty years. Marj was known for her hard work, her strength of character, her determination and her sense of humour, as well as for her fabulous cooking and knitting. Everyone in the family had a sweater and toque and mitts lovingly knitted by Mum/Grandma/Great Grandma. Marj was kind and generous, and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. All five of her grandchildren came to see her during the last two weeks of her life, and each of them let her know just how much she had meant to them. There was love and laughter at the end, just as there had been love and laughter throughout her life. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the excellent staff at Carlingwood Retirement Community for their kindness and assistance throughout Marj's time there. It will never be forgotten. Marj's ashes will be placed beside those of Art on Prince Edward Island. A service of remembrance will be held at the graveside in the Lower Bedeque Cemetery on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the Bedeque United Church. No flowers please. Donations in her honour may be made to a charity of your choice and would be gratefully appreciated by the family. www.davisonfh.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
- Kurt’s Interview with Caretaker Melissa MacRae
- New Track Records at Truro and Summerside Cape Breton Hosts Big Week, OHW On the Horizon
- Gathering Week and “Allan Ian” in Spotlight
- Truro Grand Circuit Week Wrap-up with Tammy
- Tran My-Lan
- Augustine, Billy Joe
- Wright, Marjorie Affra
- Clements, Kevin Stuart
Most Popular
Articles
- A family reunion decades in the making: Several branches of MacKays gather on PEI
- Firemen leap into action- 1-year old suffers seizure
- 89-year-old pencil drawings hidden beneath gyprock showcase family history
- Stolen property seized
- Mangy red fox trails runner
- Scavenger hunt promoting active living and West Prince beaches
- MCNALLY, Jessica Jeannette
- Kids and adults enjoy Fisheries Festival Parade
- Five sent to jail for impaired driving
- PC promises lost in spin cycle
Commented