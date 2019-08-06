MACLEOD, James “Jamie” Roderick Surrounded by family and friends at the Prince County Hospital on Friday, August 2, 2019 of James “Jamie” Roderick MacLeod, Cornwall, age 57 years. Loving husband of Vicki (Taylor). Devoted father of Katie (Aaron) and Alex. Son of Roddy and Phyllis (Parker, deceased) MacLeod. Brother of Diane Boswall (James), Carolyn Mooney (Joe), Andrew (Natalie Fraser), Anita MacDougall (Graham). Son-in-law of Geraldine Taylor (Douglas, deceased). Brother-in-law of Donnie Taylor (Patti Lynn), Patsy Arbing (Hallie) and Gail Taylor (Doug, deceased). Loving uncle of Andrew Boswall (Victoria), Ian Boswall (Amber Jameson), Meghan Boswall, Emily McDonald, Rachel McDonald, Anna MacLeod, Daniel MacLeod, Ellen MacLeod, Jack MacDougall, Emma MacDougall, Josh Taylor (Andrea), Matthew Taylor and Melissa Arbing. Great-Uncle of Madeline Boswall, Oliver Taylor, Miles Taylor and Danesha Arbing. Also remembered by many wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home for visitation Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Wednesday from Hartsville Presbyterian Church at 1:30 p.m. Interment in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to KIDSPORT. www.belvederefh.com
