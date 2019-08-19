MCCARTHY, Louis Eugene Peacefully at the Margaret Stewart Ellis Home, O'Leary, on Friday, August 16, 2019, with his loving family by his side of Louis Eugene McCarthy, formally of Brockton, PE aged 102 years. Born at Brockton, PE, on January 9, 1917, he was the son of the Late Eugene and Angeline (nee O'Meara) McCarthy. Loving father Kenny (Masie) of Unionvale, John (Gloria) of Miscouche, Donnie (Anne) of Brockton, Betty (Leonard) MacKenzie, of St. Peter's Bay, Patricia (Ralph) Ramsay, of Campbellton, and Peggy (Carl) LeBlanc, of Dieppe. He is survived by 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and by a brother Archibald (Helen) McCarthy of Charlottetown. He is also survived by a brother-in-law of Bill (Marie) O'Brien of Alberton. He was predeceased by his first wife, Lillian O'Brien and by his second wife Jean Donahue and by siblings Jim (Late Marion), Mary (Late Clarence) Bulter, Gerard (Late Marion), Charles (Late Alice), Margaret (Late Dudley) Coffin, Georgie (Late Robert) Collum and Albert Brown who was raised as a brother. Resting and the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton. No visiting hours by personal request. Funeral Mass Monday Morning from St. Mark's church, Burton Lot 7, for funeral mass at 11:00 am. Rev. Andrew MacDonald, celebrant. Interment in the St. Mark's Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorials to the Margaret Stewart Ellis Home or St. Mark's Cemetery Fund would be greatly appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- The 60th Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer; Two Eight-Horse Competitive Fields
- Alberton mayor apologizes to residents over controlled burn issue
- Ellis Family Band special guest at this week’s concert
- Offering respect for funeral processions
- McIntrye House celebrates 40 years of caring
- Matt Stairs to headline Morell Sportsmen’s Dinner
- Increased cargo capacity for Souris-Îles de la Madeleine crossing
- Perry, Daniel
- Excitement in the air as annual parish picnic draws near
- How novel – a politician takes responsibility
Commented