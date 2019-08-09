BLAIR, Joyce (Cudmore) BLAIR, Robert BLAIR WYLLIE, Linda Suddenly as the result of a tragic accident on August 5, 2019 of Joyce (Cudmore) Blair, her husband Robert “Bob” and their eldest daughter Linda Blair Wyllie (beloved wife of David Wyllie and loving mother of Shaun and Alanna.) Mourning their loss are Bob and Joyce’s children, Linda’s brother and sister, Robert (wife Aura and their children Sebastian, Natalia and David) and Kathy (husband James Bird, children Hannah and Ryan), Bob’s brother Barry and his family in Ottawa and Joyce’s sisters Verna Cudmore, Isabel Kerry and Helen Cudmore in Charlottetown. PEI nieces/nephews/cousins include Virginia Kerry (George Macdonald), Lloyd Kerry (daughters Deanna and Janette), Shawn Kerry (Cheryl and daughters Rachel Kerry (Mike Fain) and Sheila Kerry (Mike Both)), and Donald Cudmore (Wanda Perry), Karen Cudmore (Eugene Sauve) and Kevin Cudmore. Predeceased by Joyce’s brother Edward Cudmore, sister-in-law Donna Cudmore, and brother-in-law Ivan Kerry. Joyce grew up in Oyster Bed Bridge, PEI, moved to Ontario to work and, when she married, brought her husband and family back to PEI to visit with family for so many years, maintaining close family bonds. We are devastated with our loss. There will be a private memorial service on Saturday from MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
