Suddenly at her late residence on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019, of Edith Clyke (nee Curtis) of Crapaud, age 74 years. Beloved wife of George Clyke. Dear mother of Cathy Clyke, Kevin (ida) Clyke, Kent (Krista) Clyke, special niece Susie, and daughter-in-law Lettie Curtis. Loving grandmother of Kloey, Sierra, and Jessica Clyke. Predeceased by parents Theophilus and Mary Curtis, sons Sheldon and John, daughter Connie, grandson Justin Clyke, brothers Norman and George, and sisters Kathleen, Muriel, Marguerite, Dorothy, Betty Ann, and Elsie (in infancy). Resting at the Dawson Funeral Home, Crapaud with visitation on Saturday, 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral service from St. John's Anglican Church, Crapaud, Sunday, March 31st, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. If so desired memorial donations to The Funeral Expense Fund would be greatly appreciated. Interment later in St. John's Anglican Church Cemetery. www.dawsonfh.com
