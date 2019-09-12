MACDONALD, John Allan "Allie" Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, September 6, 2019 of John Allan "Allie" MacDonald of Charlottetown, age 68 years. Beloved son of the late Allan and Mary (nee Horgan) MacDonald. Survived by his brothers and sister Thomas (Mary) MacDonald, Charlie MacDonald, Lorraine (Alan) Gallant, Terry (Gail) MacDonald; numerous nieces and nephews; aunts, Sandra Coffin and Patricia MacDonald. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Cardinal MacGuigan Council 7748. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home until Friday morning, September 13th, then transferred to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer for Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment later in the family plot in St. Andrew’s Cemetery, Mount Stewart. No visitation by personal request. If so desired, memorial contributions can be made to Camp Gencheff. Online condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- It matters when you make a difference in other’s lives
- Dorian hammers eastern, PEI
- Spin before shovels in the ground
- Ride sharing is not public transportation
- Shadow government?
- Oh, what a night! Dorian wallops eastern PEI
- The picture clears when the lights go out
- Cahill, James
- Top tips to protect valuables from extreme weather disasters
- Georgetown Provincial Court
Commented