After a wonderful 72 years of life, on March 25, 2019 the passing of Brian D. Edwards occurred. He was the beloved husband of Blanche Diamond, born in Sydney N.S., Brian was the son of the late Albert and Fairy Bell (Hill) Edwards and was predeceased by his first wife Franklyn Edwards. Brian is survived by his daughter Annette Edwards (Brian Kenty), step-sons Dwayne Diamond (Tammy Moyes) and Ross Latour (Denise Latour) as well as his grandchildren Melissa Slimkowich (John Slimkowich), Jennifer Kenty (Tyler Maracle), 7 step-grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and his 5 siblings. Arrangements have been made by Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home. As per Brian’s request there will be no visitation or service. In Memorial Donations will be gratefully accepted at the Canadian Cancer Society or The Belfast Cemetery.
