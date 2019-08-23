O'MEARA, Joseph Edmund (Joe) 1946-2019 The death occurred at the palliative care unit of the Western Hospital, Alberton, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, with his loving family by his side, of Joseph Edmund (Joe) O'Meara of Alberton, age 73 years. Born on March 19, 1946, he was the son of the late Claude J. and Emma M. (nee Arsenault) O'Meara of Alberton. Cherished father to Jason of Halifax, Michelle of Hamilton, Ont., Melissa (Chad) of Hamilton, Ont. Loving grandfather to Dakota, Jesse, Jason,(Lyndsie) Ashley, and Jordon, and great-granddaughter Skylar, all on Hamilton Ont. Dear brother to Mary (Gerald) Keough of Tignish, Raymond of Northport, Jean Warren of Charlottetown, twin brother Austin (Sharon) of Cascumpec, Ivan (Sheryl) of Northport, Esther Saunders of Alberton, Gerald of Charlottetown, Noel (Grace) of Wetaskiwin, Alberta and Debbie (Glen) Gallant of Saint John, N.B. Joe will be sadly missed by his special friend Priscilla, his many nieces, nephews, and friends, and by his Alberton Lions Club friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Claude J. and Emma M. O'Meara, brother Wayne, sister-in-law Donna O'Meara, brothers-in-law, Ross Brennan, Keith Warren, Gary Saunders, nephews, Sheldon O'Meara and Rouel Ray (Reyon) O'Meara. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton for visiting hours Friday 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday morning from the Sacred Heart Church Alberton for funeral mass at 10;30 a.m. Rev. Andrew MacDonald Celebrant. Cremation to follow. Interment in the church cemetery Tuesday, August 27,at 1:30 p.m. As an expression of sympathy memorials to the Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund or to a charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Information Pages
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Land ownership demands bold response
- Bless those who work quietly and within their means to help others
- The 60th Running of the Gold Cup and Saucer; Two Eight-Horse Competitive Fields
- Volunteers make repairs to the Myrick Shore boardwalk
- Students with the STAR Program experience a summer of growth
- Union takes exception to censored review of police custody escape
- Arson not ruled out- Weekend blaze destroys family's home
- Alberton mayor apologizes to residents over controlled burn issue
- Bambrick, Gerard
- Phillips, Linda
Commented