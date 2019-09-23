MELANSON, Fedora The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I., on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 of Fedora Melanson (Gallant) of Summerside. Fedora was born in Abram Village to the late Andre and Angeline Gallant. She is survived by her husband Hubert “Mel” Melanson, sons Paul (Christine) Melanson, Michael (Danielle) Melanson, daughter Denise (Adam) Williams, grandson Zachary Melanson, sister Erma Arsenault, brother Clem Arsenault as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Fedora lived a full life and loved to travel, bake, play cards with family and friends and loved to make people laugh. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Tuesday September 24th, where a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul’s Church, Summerside, at 10:30 am. No visiting hours by personal request. Memorial donations in Fedora’s memory to the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
