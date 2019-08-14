WING, H. Eileen Peacefully at Andrews of Park West on Monday, August 12, 2019 of H. Eileen Ewing, in her 99th year. Beloved wife of the late Russell Ewing and loving mother of Jim (Marie). Grandmother to Sarah Ewing (Kyle Matthews). Survived by sister-in-law Isabel Hildebrand, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by sister Thelma (Hugh) Farrell. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. Interment in Peoples Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Visiting hours Thursday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
