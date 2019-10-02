STEWART, Elvira Prudence (Taylor) At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 of Elvira Prudence (Taylor) Stewart, Charlottetown, formerly of Brackley Beach, age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Stewart. Loving mother of William (Eleanor), Mary Younker (Lyle, deceased), Chester (Kathryn), Margaret Matheson (Stanley), Ida Stewart (Donald, deceased), David (Dorothy) and Connie Garland (Chris). Lovingly remembered by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Sister of Ramona Campbell (John, deceased) and sister-in-law of Ruth Taylor (Ernest, deceased). Predeceased by her parents Samuel and Leah (Judson) Taylor, son Donald Stewart, grandson Tony Stewart and siblings Edison (Ella), Sylvia Lamont (Dan), John (DeeDee) and George. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Interment in West Covehead Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 5-8 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the West Covehead Cemetery or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation. www.belvederefh.com
